KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Shares Up 0.5%

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.26 and last traded at $29.26. 118,167 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 55,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. KBC Group had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.3273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. KBC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.92%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

