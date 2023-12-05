KeyCorp Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $5.51 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.44 EPS.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FIVE. Citigroup upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.05.

Five Below Stock Performance

FIVE stock opened at $201.44 on Monday. Five Below has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.08.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $736.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.50 per share, with a total value of $500,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 99,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,094,444. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,513.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,892,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $801,779,000 after buying an additional 3,743,768 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth $99,794,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $116,066,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 83.6% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,143,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,947,000 after purchasing an additional 520,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after purchasing an additional 471,349 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.