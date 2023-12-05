Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Has $11.01 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,469 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.9% of Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

