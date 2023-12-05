Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,849 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,886,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,529,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,093,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,319,000 after purchasing an additional 114,303 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 26,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 459,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,066,000 after acquiring an additional 253,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimco Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.88.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

