King Wealth Acquires 1,296 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

King Wealth lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. King Wealth’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.57 and its 200 day moving average is $132.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

