Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $90.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. traded as high as $76.13 and last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 4967148 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.87.

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 109,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $903.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

