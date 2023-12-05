Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) versus EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Critical Review

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Dividends

EnLink Midstream pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. EnLink Midstream pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EnLink Midstream has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. EnLink Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream 4.26% 11.32% 3.74% Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream $9.54 billion 0.66 $361.30 million $0.63 21.81 Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 15.12

This table compares EnLink Midstream and Koninklijke Vopak’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

EnLink Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Koninklijke Vopak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EnLink Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of EnLink Midstream shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for EnLink Midstream and Koninklijke Vopak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream 0 1 5 0 2.83 Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A

EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.89%. Given EnLink Midstream’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe EnLink Midstream is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Summary

EnLink Midstream beats Koninklijke Vopak on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services. Its midstream energy asset network includes natural gas processing plants; fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

