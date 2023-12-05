Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,249,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.98% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $17,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,867,681.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $121,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,475 shares in the company, valued at $339,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,867,681.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,068 shares of company stock valued at $840,527. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $20.22 on Tuesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -134.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

