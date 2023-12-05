Krones (ETR:KRN) Trading 1.4% Higher

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €105.30 ($114.46) and last traded at €105.10 ($114.24). 27,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 33,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at €103.60 ($112.61).
Krones Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €97.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €101.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22.
Krones Company Profile
Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the planning, development, and manufacture of machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in three segments, Filling and Packaging Technology, Process Technology, and Intralogistics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Krones
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Krones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.