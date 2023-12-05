Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Trading Down 0.8%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.09. 817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.16.

Kunlun Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.