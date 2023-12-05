Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Trading Down 4.6%

Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 3,205 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 2,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Land Securities Group Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report)

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.