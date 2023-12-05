Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a report released on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of LEXX stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEXX. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $889,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Lexaria Bioscience by 62.0% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 766,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 293,470 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Lexaria Bioscience by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 26,012 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lexaria Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.

