Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ:LEXX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Lexaria Bioscience in a report released on Thursday, November 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten now expects that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.66). The consensus estimate for Lexaria Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.60) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Lexaria Bioscience’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.
Lexaria Bioscience Price Performance
Shares of LEXX stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. Lexaria Bioscience has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $3.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.49.
About Lexaria Bioscience
Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. The company develops and out-licenses its patented drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH, which combines lipophilic molecules or active pharmaceutical ingredients with specific long-chain fatty acids and carrier compounds that improve the way they enter the bloodstream, increasing their effectiveness and allowing for lower overall dosing while promoting healthier oral ingestion methods.
