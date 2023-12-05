Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) Financial Survey

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) and Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lion Electric and Electrameccanica Vehicles, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lion Electric 0 5 3 0 2.38 Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 0 0 2.00

Lion Electric presently has a consensus price target of $3.49, indicating a potential upside of 100.29%. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 50.49%. Given Lion Electric’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lion Electric is more favorable than Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

51.1% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Lion Electric has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lion Electric and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lion Electric -21.62% -19.10% -10.56% Electrameccanica Vehicles -2,290.59% -68.16% -51.26%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lion Electric and Electrameccanica Vehicles’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lion Electric $139.91 million 2.81 $17.78 million ($0.23) -7.56 Electrameccanica Vehicles $6.81 million 6.98 -$123.70 million ($0.90) -0.44

Lion Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Lion Electric is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrameccanica Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lion Electric beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The Lion Electric Company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the United States and Canada. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing four-wheeled eRoadster, and Tofino. In addition, it provides services, repairs, and support services, as well as sale of parts. The company sells its vehicles through direct-to-consumer online, as well as through retail store operations in the States of California, Arizona, and Oregon. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

