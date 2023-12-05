Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Shares Down 2.7%

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 8,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 8,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.89 million, a PE ratio of -24.09 and a beta of 1.05.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

