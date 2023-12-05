Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,338,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,724 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Lucid Group worth $16,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 36.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,347,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 23.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,699,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lucid Group news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LCID has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

