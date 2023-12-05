Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Shares Down 0.7%

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.15 and last traded at $4.19. 255,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 110,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project, Western Australia; and the Kalgoorlie project. Its products include yttrium, lanthanum, cerium, praseodymium, neodymium, promethium, samarium, europium, gadolinium, terbium, dysprosium, holmium, erbium, thulium, ytterbium, and lutetium.

