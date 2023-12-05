Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

MSGS opened at $172.56 on Tuesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.40 and a 12 month high of $215.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.08.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.77 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

