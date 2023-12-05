Major Drilling Group International (MDI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 7th.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of C$198.88 million during the quarter.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:MDI opened at C$7.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Major Drilling Group International has a one year low of C$6.81 and a one year high of C$11.75. The company has a market cap of C$638.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.54.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

