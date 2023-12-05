Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.72.
Several research firms recently commented on MRNS. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market cap of $409.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.05. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.64% and a negative return on equity of 175.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.
