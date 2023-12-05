Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,148 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 4,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 674,813 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marten Transport in the second quarter valued at $14,263,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Marten Transport by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 383,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $6,430,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,875,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,370,000 after buying an additional 231,754 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRTN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

MRTN opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $279.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.65 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 7.04%. Marten Transport’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

