Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 3.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Marvell Technology traded as low as $50.79 and last traded at $51.12. 1,660,641 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,770,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,538,310.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.62, for a total value of $263,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,076,969.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $5,573,990 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 129,418,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,005,447,000 after buying an additional 421,622 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,313,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,468,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,495,264,000 after buying an additional 5,739,560 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after buying an additional 23,220,407 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 13,107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,634,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,950,859,000 after buying an additional 32,387,593 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of -80.02, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -36.92%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

