Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Trading 5.1% Higher

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. 865,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,883,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.84.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Matinas BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 479.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 320.5% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 41,590 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

