McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 322.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 210.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 37.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on McGrath RentCorp from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at McGrath RentCorp

In other McGrath RentCorp news, VP Trease Kristina Van sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $441,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,446. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $102.35 on Tuesday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $85.63 and a 12 month high of $111.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.40. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

McGrath RentCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

