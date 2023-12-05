Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 51,977 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.3% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $85,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 11,645 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,733,000. SP Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 129,316 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 47,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 259,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.