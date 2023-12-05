Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $65.81 and last traded at $65.70. Approximately 31,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average daily volume of 26,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.55.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.46.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $40.49 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts expect that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

