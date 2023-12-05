Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Methanex were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Methanex by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Methanex by 37.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Methanex by 9.0% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 16.3% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEOH. StockNews.com began coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James upgraded Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Methanex Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.51. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.57 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.02%.

Methanex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.