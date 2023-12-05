Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,098 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.4% of Lindenwold Advisors INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,074 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 619,700 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $211,033,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $369.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.95.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

