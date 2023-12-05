Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELY) Trading Down 0.8%

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $27.80. Approximately 73,135 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 47,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.03.
Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33.
About Mitsubishi Electric
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and electronic equipment worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Infrastructure, Industry Mobility, Life, Business Platform, and Other Businesses. It offers turbine generators, nuclear power plant and power electronics equipment, motors, transformers, circuit breakers, gas insulated switchgears, switch controls, surveillance-system control and security systems, transmission and distribution ICT systems, large display devices, locomotive and rolling stock electrical equipment, wireless and wired communications systems, network camera systems, elevators, escalators, building security and management systems, and others.
