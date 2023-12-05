Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $551.08.

Several brokerages have commented on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

MPWR stock opened at $559.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $485.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.41. The stock has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $336.63 and a fifty-two week high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total value of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total transaction of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,301.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,655,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

