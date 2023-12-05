MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.44% of MP Materials worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in MP Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MP Materials by 0.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in MP Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in MP Materials by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

MP stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 11.45 and a current ratio of 12.25. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. MP Materials had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 35.21%. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities upgraded MP Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

