MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.69 and last traded at $101.95. Approximately 14,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 16,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTUAY. Citigroup upgraded MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines Trading Down 2.6 %

About MTU Aero Engines

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.44.

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.