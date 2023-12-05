National Bank Financial Comments on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CM. CSFB lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$61.33.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$56.94 on Monday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$47.44 and a one year high of C$63.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.50. The company has a market cap of C$53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.86 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.77%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

