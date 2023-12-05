National Bank Financial Weighs in on GFL Environmental Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share.

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.5 %

TSE:GFL opened at C$39.34 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$36.56 and a 12 month high of C$51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$45.20. The stock has a market cap of C$14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.27.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.87 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -12.07%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

