National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Holdings Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% during the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $51.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $48.60 and a 1-year high of $66.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.18.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on NFG shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on National Fuel Gas from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

