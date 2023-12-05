Nexus Infrastructure (LON:NEXS) Trading Up 6.1%

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.11). 2,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 25,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.50 ($1.04).

Nexus Infrastructure Trading Up 6.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of £7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88 and a beta of 0.70.

About Nexus Infrastructure

Nexus Infrastructure plc offers infrastructure and civil engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems.

