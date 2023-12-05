Nicholas Investment Partners LP Acquires 3,014 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,786 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.56. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

