Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.20 and last traded at $29.08. Approximately 77,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 122,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

The firm has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.24 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

