Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.79 and last traded at $34.83. Approximately 33,626 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 251% from the average daily volume of 9,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.14.

Nitto Denko Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77.

About Nitto Denko

(Get Free Report)

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nitto Denko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nitto Denko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.