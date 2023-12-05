NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Stock Holdings Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,844,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.46. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.97 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.16). NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $321.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. NorthWestern Energy Group’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 85.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

