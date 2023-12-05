Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $100.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $62.41 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.97 billion, a PE ratio of 41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.40.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

