Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.45.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Nutanix from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com raised Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Nutanix from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NTNX stock opened at $44.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.95. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $45.40.
Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.
