Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Trading Down 0%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 57,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 37,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
