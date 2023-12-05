Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Trading Down 0%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.46. Approximately 57,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 37,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.46.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

