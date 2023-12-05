Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Stock Price Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.37. 172,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 75,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
