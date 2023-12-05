Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Stock Price Up 0.2% After Dividend Announcement

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $8.38 and last traded at $8.37. 172,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 75,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Get Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NCA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 186,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 54,774 shares in the last quarter. 21.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.