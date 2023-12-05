Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Trading 0.4% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Free Report) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $11.38 and last traded at $11.33. Approximately 66,880 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 72,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

