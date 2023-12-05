Nwam LLC Buys 8,201 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.3% of Nwam LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $144.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.57 and a 200 day moving average of $132.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 75.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.20, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,438,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.