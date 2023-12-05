NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) EVP Jennifer Wuamett Sells 2,000 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jennifer Wuamett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 15th, Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $206.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.88 and its 200-day moving average is $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $150.90 and a 1 year high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter valued at $29,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $251.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.88.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

