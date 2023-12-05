Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Shares Up 2.6%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.38. Approximately 453 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 6,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several brokerages have commented on OCDGF. Barclays lowered Ocado Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ocado Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $550.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.75.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

