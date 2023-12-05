Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.88.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.7 %

OXY opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.16 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,686,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.80 per share, for a total transaction of $105,903,910.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 225,815,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,181,217,168. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after buying an additional 2,334,651 shares during the last quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after buying an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

