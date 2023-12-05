OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Holdings Boosted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 162.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,562 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 279.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,331 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 58.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,042 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III purchased 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,352.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $897.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $101.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.83 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 20.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OCFC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Further Reading

