OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Trading Down 0.9%

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.96 and last traded at $41.25. Approximately 23,457 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 20,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OMRON by 2.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,069,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,548,000 after buying an additional 46,813 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OMRON in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMRON during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of OMRON by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

